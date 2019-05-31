× Cleveland airport raising valet prices this summer

CLEVELAND– Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is raising the cost of its valet by $5.

The new price of $30 per day will go into effect on July 1, the city of Cleveland said in a news release on Friday. This is the first increase in valet fees since 2015.

The city did not announce any price changes for the airport’s other lots. The smart parking lot remains $20 a day, while the color-coded lots range from $11 to $18 a day.

