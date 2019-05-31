Car splits in half in crash on Cleveland’s east side; Two killed

Posted 9:27 am, May 31, 2019

CLEVELAND-- Two people were killed and another injured in a violent crash on Cleveland's east side Thursday night.

A Chevrolet Malibu was speeding on Barlett Avenue and hit a utility pole at East 131st Street at about 11:30 p.m., according to the Cleveland Division of Police.

The impact of the crash split the car in half.

The driver, a 38-year-old woman, and one of her passengers died at the scene. A second man was taken to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, where he underwent surgery.

The names of the deceased have not been released.

