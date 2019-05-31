Authorities ask for public’s help identifying elderly man who robbed Cleveland bank

CLEVELAND — Authorities are searching for an elderly man who robbed a bank on Cleveland’s west side.

According to the Cleveland Division of the FBI, the suspect robbed the Ohio Savings Bank in the 1800 block of W. 25th Street Friday.

The suspect did not display a gun, however officials say he did keep his hand inside his jacket.

The man fled and was last seen heading northbound on W. 25th Street.

He is described as being 6′ tall and having a scruffy beard. He was wearing a blue suit coat, glasses and a blue and white Cleveland Indians hat.

Police are asking for help identifying the man captured in the surveillance photos.

Tips can be provided to the Cleveland Division of the FBI, Cleveland Division of Police or Crime Stoppers. Tips can remain anonymous, reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individual responsible.