AMC holding ‘Toy Story’ Marathon ahead of latest film premiere

EMERYVILLE, Calif. — Select AMC Theatres are hosting a Toy Story Marathon ahead of the release of the series’ newest film.

Toy Story 4 premieres on Thursday, June 20.

Ahead of the film, select AMC locations across the nation will be showing the first three Toy Story flicks, followed by the premiere of Toy Story 4.

In total, the movie marathon will last about 8 hours and 44 minutes.

Those is attendance not only get to see Toy Story 4 first, but will receive an exclusive Woody pin, collectible character cards and a special concession offer.

Tickets are $35 for all ages.

CLICK HERE to reserve yours at an AMC near you.

