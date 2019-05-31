AMC holding ‘Toy Story’ Marathon ahead of latest film premiere

Posted 8:46 pm, May 31, 2019, by

(Photo by Pixar/Disney/Pixar via Getty Images) MR. POTATO HEAD, BUZZ LIGHTYEAR, MR. PRICKLEPANTS, JESSIE, WOODY, REX

EMERYVILLE, Calif. — Select AMC Theatres are hosting a Toy Story Marathon ahead of the release of the series’ newest film.

Toy Story 4 premieres on Thursday, June 20.

Ahead of the film, select AMC locations across the nation will be showing the first three Toy Story flicks, followed by the premiere of Toy Story 4.

In total, the movie marathon will last about 8 hours and 44 minutes.

Those is attendance not only get to see Toy Story 4 first, but will receive an exclusive Woody pin, collectible character cards and a special concession offer.

Tickets are $35 for all ages.

CLICK HERE to reserve yours at an AMC near you.

More on Toy Story, here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.