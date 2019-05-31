× Akron police say DNA leads to arrest of accused serial rapist

AKRON, Ohio — Akron police arrested a man who they say is a serial rapist.

According to a press release, Prentice L. Smith, 43, of Akron, was charged in four rape cases.

Detectives working the cold case Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) received DNA profile matches on Smith in the four cases which date back to 2011.

Police say in of the cases, the suspect was armed with gun and is accused of threatening the female before ordering her into his car.

Akron police say Smith would drive to a secluded area and sexually assault the victims.

The most recent case was on Christmas Day of 2018.

Detectives are asking any other victims to please come forward.

Smith is being held in the Summit County Jail.