60 people bravely rappel down side of building in Cleveland to raise awareness, money for Lifebanc

CLEVELAND -- On Friday, 60 people bravely rappelled 282 feet down the side of the Oswald building in downtown Cleveland.

They were there for Lifebanc's "Over the Edge" event, which raises awareness and money for organ, eye and tissue donations.

Lifebanc coordinates organ donations in Northeast Ohio.

Josie Brown's mom died back in December and said she helped save five lives, including Josie's boyfriend, Mike Rogers.

"She was definitely very caring, very sarcastic, always made you laugh," recalls Brown. "She definitely lives on through him."

Stephanie Soriano participated as a way to say thanks. She received a liver transplant just over a year ago.

"It's something that I cherish every single day of my life and my family does as well, especially my daughter. I mean to still be here and watch her grow up, it's a blessing." Soriano said.

One organ, eye, and tissue donor can save the lives of up to 50 people.

For more information on Lifebanc, CLICK HERE.