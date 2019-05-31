2 killed, 1 injured as car is ripped in half after crashing into poles, former fire station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Division of Police Accident Investigation Unit is trying to figure out what caused a crash that killed two people late Thursday night.

A car travelling westbound on Bartlett Avenue took down a utility pole and was ripped in half when it hit a second pole before crashing into the corner of a former fire station on E. 131st Street.

It happened just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Cleveland firefighters spent about 30 minutes cutting two bodies out of the vehicle. A third person was pulled from the car and taken to University Hospitals in critical condition.

East 131st Street was closed for several hours while investigators reconstructed the crash.

The names of the victims have not been released.