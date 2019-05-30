Warm temps, sunny skies Friday to kick-start summer break

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The first cool front pushed the rain out of the viewing area. Now, the rain will come to a halt for a beautiful Friday. 75°F and sunny to kick-start summer for some schools.

For your Saturday, showers are possible from late afternoon, lingering into early Sunday morning along a second cool front which will drop temperatures to below normal for a few days early next week but with plenty of sunshine. Without much cloud cover, expect overnight temperatures to drop into the upper 40s.

Tid bit: Through May, we have received quite a bit of precipitation in much of the country. The Cleveland area is only slightly above average by 1-2 inches, while parts of Kansas, Oklahoma, and Missouri are over 14 inches above the monthly average.

