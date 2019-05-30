Video shows Cuyahoga County Jail officer use pepper spray on restrained inmate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARNING: Viewers may find the video disturbing.

CLEVELAND-- Video was released on Thursday showing a corrections officer at the Cuyahoga County Corrections Center use pepper spray on a restrained inmate.

The incident happened on July 16 and resulted in the indictments of two corrections officers.

In the video, jail staff can be seen putting the woman in a restraint chair and removing her handcuffs. As one officer tries to restrain her leg, she kicks. That's when the corrections officer, identified as Robert P. Marsh, hit the woman in the face.

The Ohio Attorney General's Office said Idris-Farid Clark sprayed the female inmate with pepper foam. The video shows him hold her hair as he covers her face with the spray.

The woman appears to have difficulty breathing as she is wheeled away.

Clark was indicted for felonious assault, assault, interfering with civil rights and unlawful restraint, while Marsh was indicted for assault, interfering with civil rights and unlawful restraint.

Over the past two months, seven corrections officers and one former warden at the jail were indicted.

Conditions at the Cuyahoga County Jail have been the center of investigations by the U.S. Marshals, the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections, and the Ohio Attorney General's Office. A report from the U.S. Marshals said there were six deaths at the jail between June 2016 and October 2016, and seven inmates died between June 10, 2018 and Oct. 2, 2018.

On May 10, Nicholas Colbert, a 36-year-old veteran of the Army and father of four, became the latest inmate to take his own life at the troubled facility. He was being held on drug possession charges.

