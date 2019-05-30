VIDEO: Inmate pepper sprayed at Cuyahoga County Jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Stunning video has been released that shows two corrections officers hitting a woman and then unloading half a can of pepper foam in her face.

The incident occurred back in July 2018 inside the Cuyahoga County Jail. The video led to the corrections officers being indicted and criminally charged this past April.

Now the public is getting their first look at the footage.

“What you’re seeing is a ritual of torture,” said Attorney Subodh Chandra, who is representing Chantelle Glass, the woman seen in the video being strapped into a chair and then punched and pepper foamed.

“She had no idea she was about to be tortured,” said Attorney Chandra, “She comes into the room pretty cooperatively.”

According to Attorney Chandra his client, Chantelle had been demanding to make a phone call to let people know where she was and, by her own account, she was getting “pretty loud” right before being brought into the room.

On the video you see her try to lift her leg, after being restrained and a corrections officer identified as Robert Marsh punches her in the face. Then a supervisor identified as Cpl. Idris-Farid Clark begins spraying the pepper foam directly onto her face.

“And you see all the other corrections officers standing around. They didn’t try to take care of her. She wasn’t permitted to shower for an extended period of time and so she continued to suffer tremendous physical pain,” said Attorney Chandra.

Both Clark and Marsh were indicted on multiple charges including assault and unlawful restraint. Both pleaded not guilty and have pre-trials set for June 10.

Over the past two months seven corrections officers and the jails former director have all been indicted on various charges stemming from different incidents, ranging from assault to excessive force and even not getting an inmate medical help who later died.

Well over half a dozen inmates have died at the jail leading to a much larger probe by the Ohio Attorney General's Office.

A spokesperson for Cuyahoga County told FOX 8 News they can’t respond to the video at this time because of the ongoing case.

However Attorney Chandra said, the video already makes a powerful statement.

“They think that it’s okay and perfectly normal to quote unquote teach somebody a lesson,” said Chandra.

Continuing coverage, here.