Video: Baby piebald deer walks up to golfers in Elyria

Posted 11:55 am, May 30, 2019, by , Updated at 12:00PM, May 30, 2019

ELYRIA, Ohio-- A baby piebald deer was caught on video at Valley of the Eagles Golf Course in Elyria.

Skyler Grm, who recorded the video, said the fawn walked right up to golfers on the eighth hole on May 22. He said they did not touch the animal.

The coloration of piebald deer is the result of a rare genetic variation, which occurs in less than 1 percent of the white-tailed deer population. They are more common than albino deer. Piebald deer still have brown eyes, and dark noses and hooves. The amount of white varies.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said people should leave baby animals alone because they are not lost or abandoned, they are waiting for their parent to return.

