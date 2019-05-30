Two to be sentenced in shooting at Cleveland gas station that injured girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Two men will be sentenced for a shootout at a gas station on Cleveland's east side.

Stefone Black, 27, and Eddie Johnson, 18, pleaded guilty to felonious assault and discharging a firearm on prohibited premises. Their sentencing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Their co-defendant, 19-year-old Maurice Watson, was convicted of aggravated robbery, felonious assault and discharging a firearm on prohibited premises.

The shooting happened on Dec. 19, 2017 at a gas station near East 156th Street and Waterloo Road, and it was caught on surveillance video.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office said Black approached the victims with an assault rifle and shot at the car. He missed the victim and shattered the window while Johnson and Watson continued shooting, according to investigators.

One victim was shot in the shoulder and a 7-year-old girl in a separate car was shot in the hand.

Officers arrested Johnson at the scene and Black at the hospital. Investigators later identified Watson.

Police recovered nearly 30 casings.