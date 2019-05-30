Teen may soon face charges after scuffle with police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRATENAHL, Ohio - Police say a teen may soon be facing charges of assault and resisting arrest after a scuffle with an officer, that sent the 16-year-old to the hospital.

The incident happened Sunday at the Bratenahl Police Department.

Cornelius Cobbins said he was arrested by the Ohio State Highway Patrol and taken to the Bratenahl police station for OVI related tests.

"My 16-year-old son was in the car with me so we were both taken to the police station," Cobbins said. "I asked for my son to be with me in the holding cell but they said no. They said he would have to wait in the lobby. When I was done, I was told he was taken to the hospital. The next time I see him he has a laceration on his eye."

Cobbins said he had tried for several days to find out exactly what happened.

"I just want to know why this took place," Cobbins said.

Cobbins said his son told him he went outside to use his cell phone because he did not have good reception inside the station.

"He kept the door open so he wouldn't get locked out," Cobbins told FOX 8. "He is not aggressive, he hasn't been in trouble."

Police body camera video shows the teen outside holding the front door to the police department open. The officer can be heard telling the teen several times to shut the door because insects were getting inside the lobby. The teen refused.

"This is my house," the officer can be heard telling the teen. The teen replied, "No, it's the city's house."

The officer then again tells the teen to get his hand off the door. A few minutes later the teen pushes the officer, and the officer then physically removed the teen from the door. The teen's eye was cut in the scuffle.

Police applied first aid until EMS arrived. The teen was taken to the hospital to get checked out. His father said he needed stitches.

The officer also stated in the report he was assaulted, and had cuts and scrapes.