Missing 80-year-old Mahoning County man found safe

UPDATE: The missing adult alert has been canceled. Campbell police say Mr. Hill was found safe.

CAMPBELL, Ohio — The Campbell Police Department on Thursday issued a statewide alert for a missing 80-year-old man.

Willie Hill was last seen on May 23 at noon. He left his home in Campbell, Ohio — in Mahoning County– and has not yet returned.

Authorities say Mr. Hill suffers from mental disorders.

He’s described as 6’1,” and 170 lbs. with gray hair and brown eyes. Mr. Hill was last seen wearing a yellow leisure suit.

The vehicle involved is a white 2011 Lincoln MKS with OH plate number HOP5455.

Please call 911 if you see Mr. Hill or the vehicle. You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

