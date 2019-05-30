Six people taken to hospital following fentanyl exposure inside Lorain City Jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LORAIN, Ohio -- Six people were taken to the hospital for fentanyl exposure inside the Lorain City Jail early Thursday morning.

According to LifeCare Ambulance in Lorain, three Lorain police officers, two EMS personnel, and the inmate were taken to Mercy Hospital. They were all reported to be in good condition.

The Lorain Fire Department HAZMAT responded to the jail and the hospital. Fox 8 News crews found firefighters spraying down items and putting clothing in garbage bags.

According to policeone.com, fentanyl "poses a substantial threat to those who may come into contact through normal daily duties on the job."

However, the website says the fear of death through fentanyl exposure has been exaggerated:

"While accidental ingestion or inhalation of very small amounts of fentanyl can indeed lead to fatalities, the risk of transdermal exposure – absorption into the bloodstream via skin contact with powder particles – has been greatly exaggerated. The actual risk is in internalizing the drug through inhalation or ingestion. Touching or simply being present in a room with a small amount of the drug is not enough to cause any life-threatening issues– although it is imperative that you minimize skin exposure to better prevent accidentally brushing the powdered drug into the air or against your nose or mouth."