Showers and storms likely, especially midday

We have drier days coming… honest! But in the shorter term, we are not done seeing the rain just yet. Showers and thunderstorms are likely for today, especially during the midday period. Friday will be cooler and partly cloudy, all together a great day to enjoy the outdoors.

Just one more smaller kink on Saturday night and/or early Sunday with scattered showers along a cool front that will give Ohio a more lasting clean sweep. By the work week, expect an extended period of rain-free air albeit accompanied by a couple of cool days to start.

Here is our 8-day forecast:

According to Meteorologist Scott Sabol, there have been roughly 224 tornadoes in NE Ohio since 1950.

66% were EF0 and EF1

25% were EF2

5% were EF3

Only 7 tornadoes were classified as an EF4 and EF5 (2 in May 1985, 2 in April 1965, one in June 2010 and one in June 1953)

June is nearing…