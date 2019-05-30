× Show info: May 30, 2019

A taste of Hong Kong street food

Ball Ball Waffle

www.facebook.com/BallBallWaffle

ACE Book Sale

June 1-4

Adelbert Gym, CWRU Campus

Over 80,000 books for sale!

www.Acesite.org/book-sale

Good grub for a good cause

Grapes & Ale- Proceeds Benefit Our Lady of the Wayside

Friday, June 14th 7pm-10pm

Progressive Field

Ticket Information at www.thewayside.org

Gifts for Cleveland dads

Cleveland sports gifts made from newspapers, photographs, trading cards and magazines… some dating back to 1900!

Save 25% with code: NEWDAY25

BBQ in Berea

Drive by … and you’ll smell the BBQ at Berea Smokehouse.

Medina Country Parade of Homes

Saturday June 1- Sunday June 16

Weekends ONLY

Open Noon- 5pm

Tour 14 New Homes

Free of Charge

www.MedinaCountyParade.com

Purple Strides Cleveland

Saturday June 8th

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

8:30a 5k run

9a 1-mile walk

purplestride.org/cleveland