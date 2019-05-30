Rescuers trying to save man trapped in silo near Cincinnati

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Emergency personnel are attempting to save a man who became trapped inside a silo in the Cincinnati area.

According to WCPO, officials received reports of the entrapment around 4 p.m. A medical helicopter was sent to a farm at 2225 Timberman Road in Ross Township to assist.

Around 5 o’clock rescuers lowered an oxygen mask down into the silo.

The man’s condition is currently unknown.

As of 6:20 p.m. crews are reportedly “making great progress.” They requesting a secondary auger and re-securing the trapped man’s chest harness, according to the Journal-News. Officials plan to drop the grain from the bottom of the silo.

Grain, like quicksand, is a fast-flowing substance that can quickly trap those who fall into it, WCPO reports. Struggling can cause the victim to fall deeper.

According to the United States Centers for Agricultural Safety and Health, nearly half of all grain entrapments result in the victim being immersed over his or her head.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.