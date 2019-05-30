Rain clearing out, but showers return this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We have drier days coming… honest! Dry air will come into town starting tonight! More showers and storms are possible especially during the midday period. This is the last day of this system…thankfully. Friday will be cooler and partly cloudy, all together a great day to enjoy the outdoors.

Just one more smaller kink on Saturday night and/or early Sunday with scattered showers along a cool front that will give Ohio a more lasting clean sweep. By the work week, expect an extended period of rain-free air albeit accompanied by a couple of cool days to start.

Here is our 8-day forecast: