Prayers From Maria sunflower field to be planted next to Cedar Point hotel

SANDUSKY, Ohio– Prayers From Maria and Cedar Point are working together to create a new sunflower field.

The latest Maria’s Field of Hope will be located next to Cedar Point’s Express Hotel. A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for June 5.

Prayers from Maria raises money for research of glioma brain tumors and treatment. It’s named for Maria McNamara who died in 2007 at the age of 7.

The charity’s previous sunflower field was on Chester Road in Avon for years.

The FOX 8 Fox Trot in 2015 benefited Prayers from Maria.

