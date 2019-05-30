Police: Men wanted after filling baskets with 120 bottles of wine, then fleeing drug store

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Police are asking for help identifying two men who stole over 120 bottles of wine from a Cleveland drug store.

According to a post on the Second District Community Relations committee, it happened May 21 at Walgreens, 4265 State Road.

The men allegedly entered the store and headed to the wine aisle. They filled up their baskets with over 120 Sutter Home wine bottles and fled the store, leaving in a Chevrolet Malibu.

One of the suspects was wearing red pants and a blue shirt. The second was wearing khaki pants and a blue shirt.

Anyone who recognizes either suspect is asked to contact Detective Janet Murphy at JMurphy3@city.cleveland.oh.us or call 216-623-5218.