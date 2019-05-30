Parma’s pit bull ban upheld after recount

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA, Ohio-- Parma's ban on pit bulls will remain in effect after a recount.

Issue 10 was a proposal to repeal the city's breed-specific legislation, which has been on the books for more than three decades. It was narrowly defeated on May 7, triggering a recount.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections said the ballots were rescanned and tabulated. Ballots from three precincts were also recounted by hand and the tallies matched the official results.

Parma Mayor Tim DeGeeter pursued the ballot initiative last fall to let voters decide whether to allow pit bulls, defined as American Staffordshire terriers, the Staffordshire bull terriers and the bull terriers.

Last year, Lakewood and Rocky River repealed similar ordinances that labeled the pit bulls as vicious.