Parents celebrate youngest child moving out with ’empty nesters’ photo shoot

PONTOTOC, Miss. — You’ve received plenty of baby announcements, but what happens when that baby grows up and moves out? Well, for one Mississippi couple, it was time for a photo shoot to share the news with the world.

22-year-old Haley Jones is moving out of her parents’ home on Saturday and in to her own apartment to be closer to work.

In addition to her full time nannying job, Haley works as a photographer on the side. She said her parents, Amy and Randy English, encouraged her to start her own business, Haley Marie Photography, for which she is “forever grateful.”

Haley signed her apartment lease in March and wanted to photograph her parents outside of the building’s office, but was encouraged to wait and take the photos closer to the time should would be moving in.

This sparked the idea for an “empty nesters” photo shoot.

Haley modeled the shoot to resemble baby announcements. Her parents were photographed outside their home including props, such as funny signs, and balloons.

They also were photographed with the family dogs, Marley and Buck. Haley says her parents often say the dogs “are the favorite kids.”

Haley shared the empty nester announcement photos with FOX 8:

She said the funny signs were all her mom’s idea and she thinks “that’s what really made the pictures so funny!”

Haley said she didn’t expect her Facebook post sharing the photos to get more than a couple likes. However the post has already been shared over 150,000 times.

“When I woke up [Thursday] morning I had thousands and thousands of shares, comments, and new page likes which means the world to me!” Haley told FOX 8. “My business is getting out there which means I will be doing more of what I love! It’s truly surreal and I am very grateful!”

Click here to check out more of Haley’s work.