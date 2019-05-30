Ohio Flags of Honor escorted into Strongsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- As storms rumbled through Northeast Ohio, the rain didn’t stop the Ohio Flags of Honor from being escorted into Strongsville Thursday night.

“A lot of the will riders tell you, the soldiers fight in all types of weather, why should I sit at home because it’s raining or snowing,” said Becky Blackmore, President of Rolling Thunder Medina chapter.

The memorial was founded by Gold Star father Gino Zimmer. His son Nicholaus was killed in Iraq in May 2004.

“Since then my life has changed. It’s a God thing, God helped me come up with this,” said Zimmer.

The memorial pays tribute to Ohioans who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The event was arranged by Strongsville VFW Post 3345 and will run through the weekend.

“I just hope it makes people think and stop in and go through the display. It has changed people’s lives from those who have nothing to do with military to those who have served in the other wars in combat,” said Zimmer.

