Odell Beckham Jr. breaks out in Browns jersey in latest Nike ad

CLEVELAND– Odell Beckham Jr. breaks away from the Empire State in Nike’s latest ad.

The three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver emerges from a Statue of Liberty-esque monument in New York Harbor wearing a Browns jersey with fireworks in the background. Beckham lands in the Cleveland endzone, marking his trade from Giants to Browns.

The ad, which debuted on social media on Thursday, is set to “Sicko Mode” by Travis Scott and Drake. It also features New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack.

