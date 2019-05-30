Northeast Ohio summer events and activities guide

CLEVELAND– Northeast Ohio comes alive during the summer. Don’t let the warm weather go to waste. Check out one of these arts festivals, beer tastings and family-friendly events.

Rib N Rock Cook Off

June 6 to June 9

Tri-C West, Parma

The 29th annual Parma Area Chamber Rib N Rock Cook Off, includes fair rides and live music.

Canton Blues Fest

June 7 and June 8

301 Market Ave. North

Outdoor music festival with two stages in downtown Canton. VIP tickets are available.

Art by the Falls

June 8 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and June 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Riverside Park, Chagrin Falls

Outdoor event with 120 national artists selling their working and demonstrating their skills.

Taste of Lakewood

June 9 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Madison Park, Lakewood

Outdoor food and music festival, featuring craft beer and shopping.

Avon Heritage Duck Tape Festival

June 13 to June 15

Veterans Memorial Park

It’s the 16th annual festival so Duck Tape is celebrating its “Sweet 16.” There’s a parade, silent disco, duct tape sculptures and car show.

Bay Arts and Music Festival

June 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BAYarts, Bay Village

More than 70 vendors with handmade items, food, music and wellness. Shuttle service available.

The Hooley on Kamm’s Corners

June 15 from noon to 8 p.m.

Lorain Avenue and Rocky River Drive, Cleveland

Live entertainment, including bagpipes and Irish dancing. Stop by the pubs for food and drink specials.

Tequila Fest Cleveland

June 15 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Flats East Bank

Now in its eighth year, the this festival is on a mission to be the biggest and best taco and tequila event in the area. Margarita specials, live music, food trucks and more. Early bird tickets for the sampling at $45.

Larchmere Porchfest

June 15

Larchmere neighborhood, Cleveland

Free music festival featuring 30 bands performing on porches throughout the neighborhood.

PechaKucha Night: Waterways

June 20 at 7 p.m.

Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Free community event with artists and activists highlighting clean water.

Asian Lantern Festival

June 20 to July 28

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Back for its second year, the Asian Lantern Festival at the Cleveland Metroparks features more than 40 displays, as well as live performances.

Sarah’s Vineyard Summer Solstice Festival

June 21 to June 23

Sarah’s Vineyard, Cuyahoga Falls

A celebration of summer with live music, local food vendors and artisans. And wine.

Burning River Fest

June 21 and June 22

Former U.S. Coast Guard Station, Cleveland

The Great Lakes Brewing Company’s beer and music festival set at at the former U.S. Coast Guard Station near Wendy Park.

Brew at the Zoo

June 22, July 20, Sept. 7 and Oct. 5 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Akron Zoo

Eight samples, a souvenir tasting glass and admission to the zoo. Designated driver tickets are available too.

Mentor On Tap and Uncorked

June 22 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Mentor Civic Center Park

More than 30 brewers and vintners, food trucks and live entertainment. Tickets are $30 online and $45 at the door.

Waterloo Arts Fest

June 29 from noon to 7 p.m.

Waterloo Road between East 161st Street and Calcutta Avenue, Cleveland

Dozens of bands, local handmade art, food trucks and interactive art experiences for all ages.

Love Fest

June 29 from 12:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Chardon Square

Annual open-air music festival with art and other vendors.

Rib, White and Blue

July 4

Lock 3, Akron

Eleven rib vendors, plus other local food, live music and fireworks.

Play Ball Park

July 5 to July 9

Huntington Convention Center, Cleveland

An All-Star Game interactive baseball festival with appearances by MLB legends, photo opportunities and games. Tickets are $20.

Cheese and Wine Festival

July 6 from noon to 6 p.m.

Century Village Museum, Burton

The inaugural celebration of Geauga County’s cheese and wine makers.

Tall Ships Festival

July 11 to July 14

Downtown Cleveland lakefront

A fleet of historic tall ships from the United States, Canada and New Zealand docked near FirstEnergy Stadium.

Cain Park Arts Festival

July 12 to July 14

Cain Park

Three-day outdoor event with award-winning artists showing their glass, leather, sculpture, wood and other goods.

Farmfest: Ribs, Brew and Music

July 12 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and July 13 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Lake Metroparks Farmpark, Kirtland

Free, family-friendly event at the Farmpark with games, BBQ and craft beer.

Uncorked Medina Wine Festival

July 19 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and July 20 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Buffalo Creek Retreat

Upscale wine and craft beer tasting event with food trucks. General admission is $25 presale and $35 at the door.

Taste of Tremont

July 21 from noon to 8 p.m.

Professor Avenue, Cleveland

Tremont’s restaurants set up booths down the street so you can sample their best offerings. Browse the vendors, enjoy a refreshing adult beverage and take in the music.

BorderLight International Theatre and Fringe Festival

July 24 to July 27 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Downtown Cleveland

Dozens of performances and special events from Public Square to Playhouse Square with indoor and outdoor stages.

Streetsboro Family Days

July 25 to July 28

Streetsboro City Park

Concerts, fireworks, rides, fair food, games, car show, craft vendors, beer garden and more.

Pro Football Hall of Fame Balloon Classic and Fireworks

July 26 to Jule 28

Kent State Stark Campus

Watch the hot air balloons and enjoy the food. Balloon glow Friday night and fireworks Saturday night.

Twins Days Festival

Aug. 2 to Aug. 4

Twinsburg

The largest annual gathering of twins and multiples. Rides, games, entertainment and more.

Vintage Ohio Wine Fest

Aug. 2 and Aug. 3 from noon to 9 p.m.

Lake Metroparks Farmpark

A wine and beer festival in a beautiful setting. Live cooking demonstrations and two stages for music. Tickets are $32.

Lakewood Arts Festival

Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Detroit Avenue, Lakewood

The main street turns into an exhibition area for all types of artists. Live music performances and activities for kids.

Shop and Rock Handmade Fest

Aug. 3 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Market Square at Crocker Park

Shop the handmade items while enjoying bands, food trucks and a beer garden.

Star-Spangled Spectacular

Aug. 7 starting at 6 p.m. with fireworks at 9 p.m.

Mall B, Cleveland

A festive performance by the Cleveland Orchestra with fireworks in downtown Cleveland.

Big Creek Handmade Fest

Aug. 10 from noon to 5 p.m.

Greenbriar Commons, Parma Heights

Local artists and crafters, as well as food trucks. Family-friendly activities.

BrewFest Waterfront District

Aug. 10 from noon to 6 p.m.

Black River Lane, Lorain

Featuring dozens of brewers, live music, food trucks and games, as well as a home brewer contest. General admission tickets are $25 and VIP tickets are $65.

Chardon Brewfest

Aug. 10 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

More than 25 local breweries, food vendors and live music. Pre-event tickets $32.50. Group discounts available.

Feast of the Assumption

Aug. 15 to Aug. 18

Mayfield Road, Cleveland

Now in it’s 121th year, the Holy Rosary Church’s Feast is marked with prayer and processions. Then, there’s the food. Meatballs, ravioli, tiramisu and more all in the Little Italy neighborhood.

The Flats Festival of the Arts

Aug. 17 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Aug. 18 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Flats East Bank, Cleveland

The fourth annual festival showcases local and national artists, selling their work along Cleveland’s waterfront.

Cleveland Oktoberfest

Aug. 30 to Sept. 2

Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds

There’s plenty of authentic German food and music at Northeast Ohio’s largest annual outdoor festival. Make sure you get a good spot at the top of the hour for the life-size glockenspiel.

Made in Ohio Art and Craft Festival

Aug. 30, Aug. 31 and Sept. 1

Hale Farm, Bath

Jewelry, woodworking, homemade soup, quilters and more. Register for workshops online. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for children.

Cleveland National Air Show

Aug. 31, Sept. 1 and Sept. 2

A Labor Day weekend tradition at Burke Lakefront Airport. This year’s lineup includes the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and an F-35 Lightning II demonstration.

Chalk Festival

Sept. 14 and Sept. 15 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cleveland Museum of Art

The walkways of the Cleveland Museum of Art becomes a colorful canvas for kids and adults. Chalk costs $10 or $20.

Tremont Arts and Cultural Festival

Sept. 28 from noon to 7 p.m. and Sept. 29 from noon to 5 p.m.

Lincoln Park, Cleveland

In its 21st year with more than 130 vendors and five festival villages.