New dad’s response to wife’s instructions for 3-month-old son goes viral

One man’s reaction to his wife’s instructions on how to care for their three-month-old son went viral and started a conversation about new moms and dads.

The list of instructions posted to Reddit said, “Wife made me a list for the two nights she is out of town. We are both first time parents with a 3-month old son.”

The woman’s instructions were very detailed, and the new dad decided to change up the list a little bit; he even added some of his own notes.

Where his wife listed, “Don’t forget to take the sleep suit for nighttime,” he crossed out the word ‘don’t’ and added, “because I already did.” Where she wrote, “Take play mat over to grandparents house for play time,” he swapped out play mat for Xbox One and play time to video game time.

She also made sure to include instructions on what the little one should wear. “Dress in warm onesie with feet,” which the new dad changed to “Dress in whatever he looks awesome in.”

He also added an FAQ to the list, wanting to know “When do I eat? What do I eat? What if I don’t make it?”

We have a feeling he was just fine!

**You can see the entire list, below**

**Have you ever left a ‘Honey Do List’ for your spouse? Let us know in our poll, below**