Maple Heights police: Potential suspect who brutally attacked 88-year-old in custody

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — Police in Maple Heights believe they have identified a potential suspect, who viciously attacked an 88-year-old woman earlier this month, and have taken the individual into custody.

According to police, the woman was waiting for a bus near the intersection of Turney and Dunham Roads in Maple Heights when a young man crossed the street and approached her.

Police say the two spoke for a couple of minutes and then, without warning, the man punched the 88-year-old in the face, knocking her unconscious. He then walked back across the street.

A passerby saw the victim on the ground and called 911.

Investigators said the victim suffered facial fractures, broken teeth and hearing loss.

Maple Heights police’s investigation revealed that the suspect had been shopping at the Turney Dunham Plaza before the attack. Surveillance cameras inside the plaza captured clear images of the suspect which were then shared on social media Wednesday.

Police reportedly placed a high priority on identifying the suspect because of his cruelty and callous disregard for the well-being of an innocent and helpless victim.

Thursday evening a potential suspect was taken into police custody.

