Man charged in Carfentanil overdose death in Green

GREEN, Ohio– The man who sold drugs that led to a deadly overdose is facing charges.

Ellis Wilson, 25, of Akron, was arrested, and charged with involuntary manslaughter and corrupting another with drugs. Additional charges are pending.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office and Green Fire Department responded to a drug overdose on April 16. The 36-year-old Green resident died at the scene.

The victim purchased what he believed to be heroin from Wilson on the day of his death, according to the sheriff’s office. It turned out the drug was actually Carfentanil.

Investigators searched Ellis’ house, and recovered items used to prepare drugs for sale, the sheriff’s office said. They also found suspected Carfentanil.