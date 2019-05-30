‘Laws need to change’: Father of student allegedly hit by woman passing school bus speaks out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio -- A woman accused of hitting two children while passing a stopped school bus has pleaded not guilty to several misdemeanor charges, according to her lawyer.

Daila La'Shay Wilson, 18, of Euclid, faces charges of failing to stop after an accident, driving left of center, passing a stopped school bus and reckless operation.

She was to appear in court Thursday morning, and a crowd, including one of the victims' fathers, gathered in front of Willoughby Municipal Court. Wilson's lawyer informed them she would not appear in court as he already filed a not guilty plea on her behalf.

Scott Raymond, whose son, Scotty was hit in the incident, said bus laws in Ohio need to change.

"There need to be stiffer penalties for passing a bus, especially hitting kids," he said. "No matter what happens to the kids. The laws need to change."

The hit-skip happened May 13 on East 300th Street.

Video, recorded by cameras inside the Willougby-Eastlake school bus involved, shows a red car passing the stopped bus as the bus driver honks the horn and yells "no, no, no" at the passing driver.

It shows the car then stopping for a moment after hitting the children before quickly accelerating away from the scene.

The two victims were hospitalized but not seriously injured.

Police say after the incident, Wilson drove to her valet job at the Cleveland Clinic.

A Cleveland Clinic spokesperson previously said Wilson is not a hospital employee and the Clinic contracts with Towne Park for valet services.

Towne Park said Wilson has been suspended.

