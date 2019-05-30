Kitten recovering after being thrown out of moving vehicle in Florida

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — A male kitten is recovering after being thrown out of a moving vehicle earlier this week.

According to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, a woman saw the kitten land in the middle of the street as traffic passed by and began to scream. That caught the attention of some mechanics at a shop nearby who were then able to run out and grab him.

The kitten was injured, but is expected to be okay.

The Humane Society is now offering a $1,000 reward for any information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect.