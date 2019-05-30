IHOP teases another name change after last year’s ‘IHOb’ stunt

GLENDALE, Calif. — Again, really? The International House of Pancakes has announced it will be changing its name again.

Last June the chain “switched” its name to IHOb to reflect its burger offerings and social media users were outraged. Responding to social media user’s anger, IHOP announced that the name change was merely a publicity stunt, saying “we’d never turn our back on pancakes (except for that time we faked it to promote our new burgers).”

Last year, the Internet had a lot to say about IHOb. Well, we heard you. Stay tuned for June 3. #IHOP pic.twitter.com/ycbk0rKAY8 — IHOP (@IHOP) May 28, 2019

Well, the restaurant is at it again.

On Monday the company teased on Twitter that the “P” in IHOP will be gaining a new meaning.

What could the P be? Find out June 3. #IHOP pic.twitter.com/fARA5GmQj1 — IHOP (@IHOP) May 27, 2019

Now social media users are hypothesizing what new menu item the restaurant will promote. Some say pizza since the brand introduced the pancake-pizza mashup “Pancizza” in February. However, others joked that the P could stand for photosynthesis or even people.

We’ll find out exactly which food the brand is the “international house of” on June 3.

