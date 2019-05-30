I-TEAM: Inside the mind of a serial burglar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio -- The FOX 8 I-TEAM has obtained police video that takes you inside the mind of a career criminal just sent to prison for a burglary spree in the western suburbs. The video gives you a glimpse of the thinking behind breaking into homes like yours.

We reviewed the interrogation of Joseph Monda.

A detective asked if there is anything Monda looks for when choosing a house to hit.

He responded, "Easy access."

He described his purpose for burglarizing homes and garages.

Monda said, "I was looking for something quick to get to go buy some drugs."

He outlined one crime saying, "I was just walking down the street, and I just went in the back yard….And, tried the garage door, and it unlocked, it opened so...”

The police interrogation video had just been released to the I-TEAM as Monda has just been sentenced to prison for 15 years.

At another point in the video, a detective asked Monda to look at her phone. She said it was from West 50th Street. Monda said, “West 50th? Yeah, that’s me.”

Monda has spent more than three decades in and out of courtrooms convicted for breaking into your homes, facing drug charges and more. In most cases, until now, he never went to prison for a lengthy sentence. In fact, despite all that, last year, he did less than two months for another burglary.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said, "This man has had opportunity after opportunity.”

O’Malley told the I-TEAM, investigators used fingerprints, DNA and surveillance to build evidence in this case.

O’Malley added, "This man has been terrorizing those communities and now it’s been put to a stop. And great work by the Parma Police, Parma Heights Police, and the Middleburg Heights Police."

Even after getting sentenced for the crime spree, Monda still faces charges for one more case.

Monda said he got nervous during break-ins, telling police, "You don't know if anybody's gonna come to the door with a gun. You don't know if there's anybody in there.”

But he didn’t speak about taking away the peace of mind of families.

The video gives us a peek inside the burglar’s mind and it shows after getting caught, he still thought mostly about himself.

Monda finally said, “I want this over with.”