Fox 8 Jukebox: Cleveland’s Breakfast Club

Posted 11:41 am, May 30, 2019

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Cleveland's Breakfast Club woke up the Fox 8 studio with their signature high energy and rockin' music. The popular Northeast Ohio cover band has a busy summer schedule and you can see when they are playing near you by clicking here.

