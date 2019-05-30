CLEVELAND, Oh -- Cleveland's Breakfast Club woke up the Fox 8 studio with their signature high energy and rockin' music. The popular Northeast Ohio cover band has a busy summer schedule and you can see when they are playing near you by clicking here.
Fox 8 Jukebox: Cleveland’s Breakfast Club
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Diana Chittester
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: The Unit Band
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: RECESS
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: The Chestertons
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Jump The Gun
-
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Gretchen Pleuss
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Michelle Romary Band
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Rachel Brown & The Beatnik Playboys
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Humbly Submitted
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: The Scenic Route
-
-
Cleveland’s Own: Dave Kasper
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: University of Akron Steel Drum Band
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: David Archuleta