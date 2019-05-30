Four injured during two Akron shootings related to ongoing feud

AKRON, Ohio– Four people were injured during two shootings in Akron Wednesday night. Police say the incidents appear to be related to an ongoing feud.

A group was at a party on Noah Avenue when a car drove by and shots were fired shortly after 10 p.m. Akron police said three people, ages 15, 16, and 20, were shot.

Hours later, a 57-year-old man was found laying on the kitchen floor of his house on Raymond Street with a gunshot wound to his leg. Stray bullets hit his home and car. No other injuries were reported.

The victims suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department at Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP, or Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with your tip to 274637.

