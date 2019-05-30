× First Edgewater LIVE of the season postponed for weather

CLEVELAND– Edgewater LIVE has been postponed because of the weather forecast, the Cleveland Metroparks said.

The weekly summer concert series at Edgewater Park was slated to kick off the season on Thursday with a performance by Cleveland’s Breakfast Club.

“We’re very excited to kick-off Edgewater LIVE with our partner Cuyahoga Community College and we want to ensure we’re able to offer a great experience that hundreds of thousands have come to enjoy every year. More information on a make-up date is forthcoming,” said Brian Zimmerman, Cleveland Metroparks CEO, in a news release on Thursday.

Showers and thunderstorms have remained in the forecast for much of the week.

The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District issued an advisory for Edgewater Beach because of the sewage and storm water overflow. Visitors to the park should avoid contact with the waters of Lake Erie, as well as debris.

