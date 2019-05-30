× Chipotle honoring nurses with BOGO special June 4

CLEVELAND — Chipotle is honoring nurses across the country with a one-day buy one, get one free special on Tuesday, June 4.

The chain says this deal is their way of thanking nurses for making a real difference in healthcare everyday.

All nurses with a valid nursing license or ID can receive a free burrito, burrito bowl, salad or order of tacos with the purchase of an entrée of equal or greater value. The promotion is valid at all Chipotle locations in the U.S. and Canada from open to close Tuesday.

“We know that nurses are some of the most hardworking individuals and Chipotle wants to do its part to recognize these dedicated professionals who are helping to cultivate a better world,” Laurie Schalow, Chief Corporate Reputation Officer at Chipotle, said in a press release. “We’re inviting all nurses to come into Chipotle to show us their IDs to redeem our token of appreciation.”

The BOGO is valid for all types of nurses, including RN, NP, CRNA, CNS, CNM, LVN, CNA and local equivalents who present valid identification.

This special is only available for in-store orders. It cannot be used for online, mobile or catering orders.

There is a limited of one BOGO special per customer. The BOGO is available in conjunction with a Chipotle Rewards redemption, but otherwise cannot be combined with other offers or promotions.

More on Chipotle, here.