12-year-old Michigan girl escapes possible abduction by asking stranger for password

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 12-year-old Michigan girl escaped a possible abduction by asking for a password.

According to WXYZ, a man asked the girl to get into his car Wednesday morning around 7 o’clock.

The girl had been walking to her school bus stop when the vehicle approached her.

When the man asked her to get into his car the girl responded by asking him what the secret password was. Police told the news outlet she ran off when the man didn’t know the answer.

The girl got on the bus and informed a school resource officer about the incident.

The girl was unharmed. Another student who witnessed the incident also cooperated with authorities.

The suspect reportedly drove off. Police are searching for him. He is described as a Caucasian man with dark hair in his early 20s. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office at (586) 469-7198.

Meanwhile, the 12-year-old girl has a message for other kids:

“Stay safe and put a password with your family and don’t ever talk to strangers, or ever get in their cars,” she told WXYZ.