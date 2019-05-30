101-year-old World War II veteran commissions grandson at US Air Force Academy graduation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. — The senior class at the US Air Force Academy graduated this week during a special ceremony.

Many were in attendance, including Walter Kloc, a 101-year-old World War II veteran.

He was there to help commission his grandson, Joseph.

“I’m so excited for him,” Joseph’s father William Kloc told WGRZ. “He’s fulfilling his dream and he was so excited that his Grandfather, a World War II Air Force bombardier pilot could come and commission him.”

The US Air Force Academy captured the touching moment on camera and shared the photos to social media.

They wrote, “Walter received a standing ovation, and everyone in the room was gifted with a memory they’ll never forget.”