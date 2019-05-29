× Woman with dementia goes missing after tornadoes hit Dayton

DAYTON-The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in Dayton is asking for help locating a missing woman with dementia.

Catherine Clayburn, 71, was last seen Monday around 5:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Floyd Avenue in Harrison Township. Catherine is known to wander the area, which was struck by a tornado that evening around 11:30 p.m.

The sheriff’s department says Catherine is non-verbal, doesn’t know her name or where she lives.

Please call 911 or the regional dispatch center at 937-225-4357 if you see Catherine.