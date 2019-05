CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Victory I cruise ship will dock in the Port of Cleveland on its inaugural Great Lakes Grand Discovery voyage Wednesday morning.

According to a release from Victory Cruise Lines, guests on board will spend the day enjoying spots in the city, including the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum and the West Side Market.

The Victory I was purchased by American Queen Steamboat Company in January 2018 and underwent renovations before setting sail from Chicago on May 22.

