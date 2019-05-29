Twins at Wellington High School named valedictorian and salutatorian

WELLINGTON, Ohio– Twins at Wellington High School Meredith and Sam Becher were named valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively.

The 17-year-olds will graduate next weekend with 80 of their classmates.

Meredith’s GPA was 4.617 and her brother’s was 4.542. The Bechers also received their associates degrees from Lorain County Community College.

Meredith will attend Mount Holyoke College, where she will study education and pre-law. She hopes to become an attorney. Sam is going to Boston University to study business administration.