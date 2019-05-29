Tremont woman learns beloved tree will have to be cut down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TREMONT, Ohio --It wasn't the news a Tremont woman was hoping for, after she protested the removal of a beloved tree.

On Wednesday afternoon, a city arborist decided the tree will have to be cut down.

Tammy Layton, who lives on Clark Avenue, said she planted the tree 19 years ago and it holds special meaning. "I planted this beautiful tree in memory of my mom and dad who died in the 90s," Layton told us last week.

Layton said the arborist told her the roots would have to be cut on both sides to make room for a new waterline so the tree would not survive.

There is no decided time frame on when the tree will come down.

41.474981 -81.685681