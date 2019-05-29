Show Info: May 29, 2019

Posted 11:00 am, May 29, 2019, by

David’s Tortilla Soup 
Click here for the recipe!

A great summer spot
Danny’s Ice Cream & Burgers in Macedonia is a great place for a summer treat.

Give Gifted
Summer Marketplace
1-9p Saturday June 8
11a-4p Sunday June 9th
Central Park, Pinecrest
Local vendors & entertainment

Cooking with Sublime Smoke 
www.SublimeSmoke.com

Ohio Fairy Garden Festival
10a-5p June 8th
Giddings Park , Jefferson
FREE fairy craft, fairy garden contests and more!
www.ohiofairygardening.com

Come From Away
July 9 – 28th
Playhouse Square
216-241-6000
www.playhousesquare.org

Improve the way you look and feel 
Dr. Ritu Malhotra shares information on an exciting new procedure for skin tightening and contouring parts of the body without surgery or injections.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.