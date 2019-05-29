Search for missing plane ends, wreckage and body found in Geauga County

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio – Law enforcement crews have located the wreckage of a plane and the body of a pilot near LaDue Reservoir in Geauga County.

A search had been underway through the night in the water, and then a wooded area on Shaw Road.

The wreckage was found between Shaw Road and the reservoir.

According to the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office, a man in a small plane took off from Cincinnati last night, and his last contact was in the southeast area of the LaDue Reservoir.

The pilot was the only person on the small plane.

He has not been identified.

The plane’s wreckage was found in a heavily wooded area.

Crews had to cut a path to reach the plane.

Geauga County Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand says the plane was split into several pieces.

They were able to identify the plane by the tail number reported from a friend of the pilot.

The last known location of the plane was around 4 a.m. over the reservoir, according to Scott Denamen with the State Wildlife Office.

Law enforcement was tipped off to the plane’s location by someone who lived in the area.

That person heard a loud crash last night, but thought it was thunder from storms in the area.

The wreckage was found by drones and boots on the ground.

Crews were unable to fly planes to search due to fog in the area and a low ceiling. At one point, the sheriff says they had to bring down the drones because the fog was so heavy.

Multiple agencies assisted in the search.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation.

