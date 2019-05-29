LIVE: Search crews looking for possible downed plane in LaDue Reservoir



GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio – Law enforcement crews are searching for a possible plane crash in the LaDue Reservoir in Geauga County.

According to the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office, a man in a small plane took off from Cincinnati last night, and his last contact was in the southeast area of the LaDue Reservoir.

According to Scott Denamen with the State Wildlife Office, the man was flying a four-seat Piper.

The pilot was the only person on the plane.

He has not been identified.

According to Denamen, the pilot’s significant other contacted authorities when he didn’t show up on time.

The last known location of the plane was around 4 a.m. over the reservoir.

The sheriff’s office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol is using drones and boats to search the reservoir.

They are unable to fly planes to search due to fog in the area.

The local fire department and the Department of National Resources is also assisting in the search.

Stay with FOX 8 for more as this story develops.

