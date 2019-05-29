LIVE: Search crews looking for possible downed plane in La Due Reservoir



GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio – Law enforcement crews are searching for a possible plane crash in the La Due Reservoir in Geauga County.

According to the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office, a man in a small plane took off from Cincinnatti last night, and his last contact was in the area of the La Due Reservoir.

The pilot was the only person on the plane.

He has not been identified.

The sheriff’s office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol is using drones and boats to search the reservoir.

