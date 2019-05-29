× Retired Mansfield police officer arrested for allegedly committing sex offense in public park

MANSFIELD, Ohio –A retired Mansfield police officer has been arrested after allegedly committing a sex offense in a public park.

According to Mansfield police, officers were called to Liberty Park on May 22 for a sex offense incident.

The offense involved 77-year-old Barry M. Lewis and a female victim.

After investigation Lewis was taken into custody and charged with public indecency and unlawful restraint.

Lewis retired from the Mansfield Division of Police on February 21, 1991.

He is currently being held in the Richland County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation. More details will be released as they become available.