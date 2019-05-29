Police searching for missing Connecticut mother of 5

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW CANAAN, Conn. -- Police are searching for a woman who was last seen on May 24.

New Canaan police in Connecticut say they are trying to locate Jennifer Dulos, 50.

She was last seen in New Canaan, operating a 2017 black Chevrolet Suburban. The vehicle was later located.

WTIC reports Dulos, a mother of five, was in the middle of a years-long custody battle with her estranged husband. She reportedly filed for divorce two years ago.

A statement given to WTIC from Dulos' family and friends says, in part, "Those who know Jennifer know her to be a devoted mother; an extremely thoughtful, reliable, and organized woman; and attest that she would never, ever, disappear when she is responsible for the lives of five loving and energetic children. Jennifer is gentle, kind, intelligent, and funny, and above all she prioritizes the health and happiness of her children. She and the children have been embraced by the New Canaan Country School community, where they have made good friends and are active in athletics and arts."

Anyone who may know the woman's whereabouts is asked to please call the New Canaan Police Tip Line at 203-594-3544.