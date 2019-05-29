Police searching for missing 80-year-old Cuyahoga Falls man

Edward Leon Collins (Courtesy: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Police are searching for a missing 80-year-old man with multiple health conditions.

Edward Leon Collins walked away from his Parkview Drive residence in Cuyahoga Falls Wednesday morning and never returned.

Collins is reportedly 5’11” tall and weighs 169 pounds.  He has gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white t-shirt.

Police say Collins is diabetic and suffers from Dementia

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

